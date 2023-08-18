Retail leasing in Delhi-NCR up by 65% in H1 2023: CBRE

“Apple launched its first two new stores in Mumbai & Delhi-NCR, and UK-based coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger also opened stores in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. Canadian coffee brand Tim Hortons which debuted in India last year strengthened its presence in Delhi-NCR and Punjab and entered the Mumbai market this year. European luxury brand Balenciaga is set to open its first brick-and-mortar store in Delhi-NCR through its partnership with Reliance Brands," CBRE said in the report.