Retail loan growth to be higher than corporate: Sanjiv Chadha

Without getting into discussions about any specific corporate, I would say that when it comes to the telecom piece, our exposure is very limited and not something that has any significant bearing. In terms of the retail sector, there is so much interest in the company and it would suggest that something should work out, regardless of what that is. There is a restructuring which has been done on the retail account as well. To my mind, it would have been an issue if there was not much interest in the business. With the lockdowns being lifted, even on a standalone basis, the company would be able to deal with it.