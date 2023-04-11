Retail rushed to buy Adani stocks as funds sold4 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 11:42 PM IST
The surge in interest saw as many as 2.25 million public shareholders buying shares of Adani group companies, despite a collapse in share prices
Despite the controversies surrounding the Adani group, retail investors once again demonstrated their appetite for risk by buying shares worth at least $3.1 billion of the embattled group during the March quarter, following short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report alleging fraud and stock manipulation in January.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×