Retail rushed to buy Adani stocks as funds sold

Despite Adani group stocks plummeting, some public shareholders, including the government-run Life Insurance Corp. of India, added shares in the group’s nine listed firms. As a result, the public shareholder base grew by 47% during the March quarter, reaching approximately 7.1 million.Insurance giant LIC also made several opportunistic purchases in Adani Group firms during this March quarter. In the March quarter, LIC increased its stake in Adani Green from 1.28% to 1.36%. Since September 2022, LIC has raised its stake in the company from 1.15% to 1.45%. In Adani Transmission, too, LIC raised its holding to 3.68% in the March quarter from 3.65% in the December quarter and 3.46% in the September quarter. Similarly, in Adani Total Gas, LIC boosted its stake to 6.02% during the March quarter from 5.96% in December and 5.77% in September.