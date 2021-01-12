Retail tenants leverage pandemic stress for rent cuts

Retail tenants leverage pandemic stress for rent cuts6 min read . 01:28 PM IST
- Some retailers, restaurants, gyms and other businesses are experiencing improved lease terms as they gain the upper hand over landlords looking to retain tenants
U.S. commercial landlords have granted billions of dollars of rent relief to struggling storefronts as property owners strive to keep falling occupancy rates from triggering more severe financial consequences.
With many commercial property tenants in dire financial straits due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, landlords are reluctantly granting concessions on lease payments, lengthening payment terms, extending or shortening leases, lowering rents permanently and even forgiving past-due payments, according to real-estate advisers, property managers and lawyers.
