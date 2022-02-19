Retailer revenues up 30% in December quarter: report

NEW DELHI : India’s top retailers—across fast food, apparel wear and jewellery reported strong recovery in sales with overall revenues up 30%, according to a report by brokerage Edelweiss Securities.

The report mapped December quarter earnings of large, listed companies such as Titan Company Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL), V-Mart Retail, Shoppers Stop, among others.

“Third quarter of FY22, on expected lines, was a record quarter for some (Titan, Page and Trent), with a full recovery for others (apparel retailers). Overall, revenues were up 30% year-on-year," the brokerage said in a report released Friday.

The third quarter of the current fiscal saw demand normalize for several retailers—as the covid wave ebbed and shoppers returned to stores. However, an uptick in cases in the end of December as well as January once again paused recovery for retailers.

In the December quarter, Jewellery, for instance, outperformed due to a spike in wedding linked demand.

“We believe, while growth ahead may moderate, it will remain robust. Apparel retail saw the highest beat, driven by Trent and ABFRL as festive and marriage seasons turned in better than expected. Trent sustained its outperformance and record showing. Quick service restaurants saw an incremental recovery in dine-in drive with delivery staying stable quarter-on-quarter. Jubilant Foodworks (JFL) was a laggard due to weak dine-in recovery, impacted by omicron," it said.

Meanwhile, all QSR companies surpassed their pre-covid levels of revenues with incremental recovery driven by dine-in as delivery remained stable.

Apparel retailers as well as those selling, innerwear reported stable progress but the brokerage flagged near-term inflationary headwinds. This is especially true for value retailers.

“The festive and marriage season became a trigger for apparel retailers also, touching pre-covid revenue run rate, a first. Also, divergence in recovery continued with Trent outpacing peers again. Page Industries continued its robust revenue growth (in-line). Margin pressure remains a key moniterable across players," it said.

All categories have now achieved normalisation and except for the Omicron impact in January, things are back on the trajectory.

