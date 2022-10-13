Return to work: How many Infosys employees were in offices last week

Infosys witnessed approximately 45,000 employees attendance last week in the office. CEO Salil Parekh said on Thursday that the number is gradually increasing. Employees and companies across the globe were forced to choose work-from-home (WFH) mode due to the Coronavirus pandemic that began in the first quarter of 2020. Since then, a series of Covid waves have impacted working from office premises. However, the year 2022 has recorded a steep slowdown in cases, and offices are getting back on track with employees gradually returning to their workplaces.
During the Q2 press conference, Salil Parekh said, "Last week, across India there were 45,000 employees. That is a very huge number given where we were. It is gradually increasing."
In the company's financial audit report, Parekh said, "Our strong large deal wins and steady all-around growth in Q2 reflect the deep relevance and differentiation of our digital and cloud solutions for clients as they navigate their business transformation."
The CEO added, "While concerns around the economic outlook persist, our demand pipeline is strong as clients remain confident in our ability to deliver the value they seek, both on the growth and efficiency of their businesses. This is reflected in our revised revenue guidance of 15%-16% for FY23."
Meanwhile, Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer said, "No delay in onboarding freshers, hiring could exceed the target. We have opened our Mysore campus. We are on track to onboarding freshers. We have already hired 40,000 freshers out of our plan of hiring 50,000 freshers for the year and the number could go up."
For the second quarter ending September 30, 2022, Infosys attrition declined sharply to 27.1% against 28.4% in Q1FY23 and 20.1% in Q2FY22.
Infosys employees' headcount stood at 3,45,218 as of September 30, 2022, compared to the employees' count of 3,35,186 as of June 30, 2022. That being said, Infosys made a net addition of 10,032 employees in Q2FY23.
From the total employees count in Q2FY23, 3,28,146 employees were S/W professionals, and 17,072 employees were from sales and support. The percentage of women employees remained unchanged at 39.3% in Q2FY23 versus Q1FY23.
On a year-on-year basis, Infosys made a strong net addition of 65,601 employees from 2,79,617 employees witnessed in Q2 of FY22.
Roy said, "Operating margins in Q2 expanded sequentially by 150 bps, helped by our operational rigor. While supply-side challenges are gradually abating as reflected in the reducing attrition rates, they continue to exert pressure on our cost structure."
In Q2FY23, Infosys posted a consolidated net profit of ₹6,021 crore up by 11% yoy, while consolidated revenue from operations climbed by 23.43% yoy to ₹36,538 crore in Q2FY23.
