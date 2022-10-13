Return to work: How many Infosys employees were in offices last week

Infosys witnessed approximately 45,000 employees attendance last week in the office. CEO Salil Parekh said on Thursday that the number is gradually increasing. Employees and companies across the globe were forced to choose work-from-home (WFH) mode due to the Coronavirus pandemic that began in the first quarter of 2020. Since then, a series of Covid waves have impacted working from office premises. However, the year 2022 has recorded a steep slowdown in cases, and offices are getting back on track with employees gradually returning to their workplaces.

