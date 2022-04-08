Returned bank guarantees to Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel: DoT tells SC

“Pursuant to the Cabinet decision and in the view of the fact that VIL and BAL had opted for such moratorium on spectrum auction instalments and no installment due necessitating security in the form of financial BGs till 13 months before the next payable instalment post moratorium period, DoT has returned the existing bank guarantees submitted by VIL and BAL, which were for securitizing the deferred annual spectrum installments in respect of the past auctions," the affidavit submitted by the DoT in the Supreme Court said. Mint has seen a copy.