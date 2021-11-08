Revamped company law compliance site by March

Experts said features like pre-filling and web-based forms would offer greater comfort for stakeholders in meeting day-to-day compliances but it should also have the facility to remind businesses of their key obligations to stay on the right side of law. “The revamped MCA 21 portal should have a mechanism to send alerts for periodic compliances and event-based compliances in advance to all companies especially small enterprises where a company secretary is not appointed so that the appropriate officers or directors of the company can comply with the provision of the law in its true letter and spirit," said Rachit Sharma, deputy general manager of Taxmann, a publisher of law books.