Reverse mergers gain ground on the expressway to public markets
SummaryIndustry experts see a growing trend of companies scouring for listed entities admitted for corporate insolvency with intentions of a reverse merger
MUMBAI : Precision Containeurs Ltd, a publicly listed maker of steel and plastic containers, had been defunct for about a decade when it blipped on the radar of Daman-based East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing. In May last year, East India Drums acquired and merged itself into the defunct company, taking the express lane that runs through the bankruptcy court to the public markets.