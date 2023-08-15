Primary market set for revival with $10.7 bn IPOs in pipeline5 min read 15 Aug 2023, 10:09 PM IST
Among the companies that have filed for IPOs, at least 41 have secured a nod from Sebi and are likely to raise ₹50,940 crore from the public through IPOs.
MUMBAI : The country’s primary market may be headed for a revival with at least 71 companies firming up plans to launch their initial public offerings (IPO) in the second half of fiscal 2024, according to Delhi-based primary market tracker Prime Database.
