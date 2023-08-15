Primary market set for revival with $10.7 bn IPOs in pipeline

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has displayed an impressive stock surge of 102% since its listing in July, surpassing its initial issue price of ₹25 per share. Similarly, Mankind Pharma’s stock has surged by 68% since its listing price of ₹1080 per share in May. Netweb Technologies India Limited has experienced a substantial increase of 70% in its stock value since its listing at ₹500 per share in July. Additionally, IdeaForge Technology has observed a commendable 43% rise in its stock price since its listing at ₹ 672 per share in June. These four IPOs have all outperformed the broader market since listing. The Nifty 50 is up 7% since the beginning of the year, while these four stocks are up by an average of 71%.