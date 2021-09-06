The many reasons why Jet won't be flying any time soon

If one de-links the airline’s earlier slots and bilaterals, Jet Airways 2.0 is effectively a startup airline, said a former senior executive of a budget airline. “The judgement says slots cannot be attached because Jet stopped operations before it came to NCLT. It’s a botched bankruptcy. You got a bidder after two years. But, you are getting the same outcome proposed by the previous promoter," the person said, requesting anonymity. “There has been behind-the-scene movement—it is hiring—but the launch timeline looks difficult (to achieve)." Billionaire stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-promoted Akasa will be the biggest beneficiary if Jet’s relaunch is delayed, should they get the required air operator permit and airport slots before Jet 2.0, said Longani. “They (Akasa) may have an aggressive launch plan in place to grab meaningful slots before Jet 2.0," he added.