Revlon reaches deal to avoid bankruptcy

Revlon has a $343 million bond which comes due on Feb.15. However, its debt agreements contain a requirement that this bond be refinanced at least three months before maturity, on Nov. 15, or it would trigger over $1 billion of senior loans to come due immediately. Since Revlon had less than $350 million of liquidity as of last month, the company wouldn’t be able to repay that amount and would have to seek bankruptcy protection.