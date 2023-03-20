Revlon’s partner to invest ₹100 cr to boost distribution2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 11:27 PM IST
Umesh Modi, chairman of U.K. Modi Group, which markets Revlon and Street Wear, said it will build its presence and distribution network considering the significant rise in competition in India‘s beauty and personal care market
NEW DELHI : Umesh Modi Group, the local partner of Revlon, will invest ₹100 crore to expand its distribution network a year after the global cosmetics firm filed for bankruptcy following covid-linked supply chain issues disrupting business. Umesh Modi, chairman of U.K. Modi Group, which markets Revlon and Street Wear, said it will build its presence and distribution network considering the significant rise in competition in India‘s beauty and personal care market with online retailers giving enough reason to consumers to experiment with new brands, while several direct-to-consumer brands also gain market share.