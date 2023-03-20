Revlon’s partner to invest 100 cr to boost distribution

In June last year, American cosmetic maker Revlon Inc., filed for bankruptcy as covid-led supply-chain disruptions caused resulted in high raw material prices, and the company’s debt ballooned. Global supply issues also led to product shortage. Meanwhile, globally, newer, emerging brands are also giving stiff competition to the likes of Revlon. Covid has changed the market dynamics, pushing shoppers online and discovering new brands. “You have to adopt yourself to the market. During covid, the e-commerce boom led to a discovery of certain products at lower price points. Brands like Sugar and MyGlamm entered the market. Revlon will take advantage of its premium positioning and go to mass-premium," he said.