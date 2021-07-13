Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Revolt RV400 bike bookings to open soon. Check details here

Revolt RV400 bike bookings to open soon. Check details here

Revolt Intellicorp's RV400
1 min read . 12:46 PM IST Livemint

All interested buyers who missed booking their RV400 the last time can now book the unit on the company website

EV maker Revolt Motors on Monday said it will re-open bookings of its flagship electric motorcycle – RV400 for the second time across the six operational cities from July 15. Last time,

All interested buyers who missed booking their RV400 the last time can now book the unit on the company website, the company said in a statement.

The brand, currently operational in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, had opened for bookings last month and received a robust response from customers.

The deliveries of the booked motorcycles will start from September 2021.

The RV400 comes with a 3.24 KWh lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h.

The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo fencing and customised sounds among others.

RV400 features three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport – each suiting to the riding style and needs of the driver. M

