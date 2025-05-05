Companies
How one of Europe's most-valued fintechs wants to capture India's remittance market
Anshika Kayastha , Shayan Ghosh 5 min read 05 May 2025, 09:27 AM IST
SummaryRevolut will offer three different kinds of payment options to users—the PPI or prepaid payment instrument wallet and a linked prepaid card for domestic payments, a forex card for international merchant payments and the third for remittances
Mumbai: Four years after starting its India operations, UK-based fintech Revolut is looking to become the fastest cross-border payments platform in the country, promising international transfers and payments within a day.
