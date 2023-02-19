RHI Magnesita investing ₹3,600 cr in India to expand capacity: CEO
RHI Magnesita has used a portion of the ₹3,600 crore capital expenditure to acquire two refractory assets in India, said CEO Stefan Borgas
RHI Magnesita will invest nearly ₹3,600 crore over the next two-three years in India to expand its production capacity and modernise plants, said company's global CEO Stefan Borgas.
