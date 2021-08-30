Rich friends who helped Evergrande tycoon count their losses

Some of Hui’s closest allies are from a group with whom he shares a fondness for a Chinese poker game. Known as the Big Two Club for the game’s name, the clan includes Chinese Estates’ Lau, New World Development Co.’s Henry Cheng and C C Land’s Cheung Chung Kiu. They have done numerous transactions over the years and are so interconnected that any default by Evergrande would have repercussions for their businesses.