Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
WASHINGTON: Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the satellite launch company failed to secure the long-term funding needed to help it recover from a January rocket failure.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.