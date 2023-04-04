Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

1 min read . 12:10 PM IST Reuters
A file photo of Virgin Group chairman Richard Branson.

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

WASHINGTON: Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the satellite launch company failed to secure the long-term funding needed to help it recover from a January rocket failure. 

WASHINGTON: Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the satellite launch company failed to secure the long-term funding needed to help it recover from a January rocket failure. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP