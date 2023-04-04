Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

WASHINGTON: Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the satellite launch company failed to secure the long-term funding needed to help it recover from a January rocket failure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.