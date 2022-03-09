Ride-hailers must decide who pays up to gas up

Uber’s Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said Monday he expects the coming travel season to be one of the strongest ever. But it might be one of the most expensive to get around. As of February, retail gas prices had already risen nearly 40% year on year nationally, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The average price per gallon of regular gas in the U.S. reached a record high on Tuesday, up nearly 18% from where it was just nine days earlier, according to GasBuddy, and they are expected to rise even further following a Tuesday announcement from President Biden that the U.S. will ban Russian oil imports.