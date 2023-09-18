‘Ridiculous seed-stage valuations have gone’
Bengaluru: Venture capital (VC) firm Capital A is gearing up to raise its second fund. It rolled out its first fund in 2021 with a corpus of ₹250 crore and invested in about 20 startups including cold chain logistics firm Tan90 and fintech startups DigiSparsh and Credit Fair. Over the next couple of years, it hopes to make 20 more investments through the first fund.