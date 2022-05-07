Right to nap: Startup announces 30-min sleep break for employees

Right to nap: Startup announces 30-min sleep break for employees1 min read . 04:32 PM IST
- Wakefit Solutions shared a post on Twitter that said all employees will have the right to nap every day for 30 minutes between 2 to 2.30.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
To encourage wellness practices among its employees, a Bengaluru-based start-up officially introduced a 30-minute power nap during a workday.
To encourage wellness practices among its employees, a Bengaluru-based start-up officially introduced a 30-minute power nap during a workday.
Earlier this week, Wakefit Solutions, a D2C home-and-sleep solutions start-up, shared a post on Twitter that said ‘all employees will have the right to nap every day for 30 minutes between 2 to 2.30.
Earlier this week, Wakefit Solutions, a D2C home-and-sleep solutions start-up, shared a post on Twitter that said ‘all employees will have the right to nap every day for 30 minutes between 2 to 2.30.
“An afternoon nap is instrumental in helping the body recharge and refocus on the task at hand, thus improving workplace productivity and motivation. Conversations around afternoon naps became predominant with the advent of work-from-home, and companies are slowly but steadily realising its importance. Through this initiative, the company hopes to start a sleep revolution while also encouraging other companies to adopt the initiative," the company said in a statement.
“Research shows that afternoon naps help with memory, concentration, creativity, and productivity. A NASA study reveals that a 26-minute catnap can enhance performance by 33 per cent, while a Harvard study shows how naps prevent burnout. Keeping these in mind, we have decided to normalise afternoon naps at work & declare 2 to 2:30 pm as official nap time for all our employees. From now on, our employees will have the right to nap between 2 to 2:30 pm and their calendars will be blocked during this time as official nap time," Ramalingegowda said.
“Through this initiative, we aim to focus on our employees' well-being, while also fostering a culture that strongly encourages self-care. We also urge other brands to join us in this effort to promote a healthy lifestyle for their employees," he added.