RIIL aims transition to green hydrogen production by 2025

Reliance Industries will establish 20 GW of solar energy generation capacity by 2025, which will be entirely consumed for captive needs of round-the-clock power and intermittent energy for green hydrogen.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries aims to transition to green hydrogen production, from grey now, by 2025, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, said on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries aims to transition to green hydrogen production, from grey now, by 2025, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, said on Monday.
Speaking at the company’s 45th annual general meeting (AGM), Ambani said RIL has partnered with Stiesdal to accelerate cost reduction and commercialisation of its pressurized alkaline electrolyzer technology. He said the company was in advanced talks to partner with other leading electrolyzer technology players globally to set up giga-scale electrolyzer manufacturing facility at Jamnagar.
Speaking at the company’s 45th annual general meeting (AGM), Ambani said RIL has partnered with Stiesdal to accelerate cost reduction and commercialisation of its pressurized alkaline electrolyzer technology. He said the company was in advanced talks to partner with other leading electrolyzer technology players globally to set up giga-scale electrolyzer manufacturing facility at Jamnagar.
“Reliance is not new to hydrogen. We are one of the largest producers of grey hydrogen globally...We will complement our partner’s technological innovation in stack manufacturing with our engineering skills, operational excellence, long-standing experience in efficient seawater desalination, digital twin expertise and indigenous balance of plant, with a singular aim to deliver green hydrogen at the lowest cost. We aim to progressively commence transition from grey hydrogen to green hydrogen by 2025, after proving our cost and performance targets,“ Ambani said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He added that the company will establish 20 GW of solar energy generation capacity by 2025, which will be entirely consumed for captive needs of round-the-clock power and intermittent energy for green hydrogen. “Once proven at scale, we are prepared to double the investment to scale up our manufacturing ecosystem."
On plans for battery manufacturing, he said RIL aims to start production of battery packs by 2023 and scale up to a fully integrated 5 GWh annual cell to pack manufacturing facility by 2024, and to 50 GWh annual capacity by 2027.
“We see batteries as an integral part for providing long-duration energy storage for gridscale renewable energy. They are also critical to promote green mobility and stationary applications for residential and commercial use. This has further reinforced our ambition to create an end-to-end battery ecosystem – from battery materials to cell manufacturing, leading up to packs and Battery Management System (BMS), to deliver safe and reliable batteries with high energy density and fast charging capabilities,“ he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ambani said RIL has formed strategic partnerships with Lithium Werks, Faradion and Ambri in the battery segment.
He also announced a new giga factory for power electronics. Observing that one of the key components linking the entire value chain of green energy is affordable and reliable power electronics, he said the company was building significant capabilities in design and manufacturing of power electronics and software systems, integrating with capabilities of telecommunications, cloud computing and IoT platform.
“We will build this through partnerships with leading global players to provide most affordable solutions, meeting global standards of performance, safety, and reliability," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Regarding plans for its oil-to-chemical business (O2C) business, he said RIL was committed to maximise oil to chemicals integration and convert advantageous feedstock streams to high-value chemicals and green materials.
“I am pleased to share that over the next 5 years, we will invest `75,000 crore and expand capacities in existing and new value chains," Ambani added.