RIL among 16 interested in Future Retail’s IBC assets

A tussle over the assets of Future group between two of the world’s richest men—Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries and Jeff Bezos of Amazon—left lenders scrambling to recover their loans to the conglomerate. In August 2019, Amazon bought a 49% stake in Future Coupons, which owns a 7.3% equity in Future Retail through convertible warrants, with the right to buy into the flagship Future Retail after 3 to 10 years. On 17 December 2021, the competition watchdog kept Amazon’s purchase in abeyance and ordered a penalty of ₹202 crore for allegedly not being upfront about the actual scope and purpose of the deal.