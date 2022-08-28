"At the same time, Reliance continues to expand its existing businesses to newer frontiers of technology, innovation, scale, and execution. Jio has already created the most reliable connectivity infrastructure throughout India and is ready with an array of value-added digital services and products. Today Reliance Retail has the deepest grassroots level pan-India supply chain capability, the broadest supplier base, and a network of kirana partners to provide excellent service to end consumers. Reliance’s O2C business is a global leader in terms of level of integration – a business model innovation that is being emulated globally," Ambani added.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}