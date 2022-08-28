The AGM will be live broadcasted on five social media platforms apart from their homegrown HD video conferencing application JioMeet.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
All eyes will be set on billionaire Mukesh Ambani who will be announcing key developments for Reliance Industries (RIL), the largest Indian company in terms of market share, on Monday. The company is set to hold its 45th annual general meeting through video conferencing and other audio-visual means. The AGM will be live broadcasted on five social media platforms apart from their homegrown HD video conferencing application JioMeet. Heavyweight RIL shares will also be in focus on stock exchanges.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
All eyes will be set on billionaire Mukesh Ambani who will be announcing key developments for Reliance Industries (RIL), the largest Indian company in terms of market share, on Monday. The company is set to hold its 45th annual general meeting through video conferencing and other audio-visual means. The AGM will be live broadcasted on five social media platforms apart from their homegrown HD video conferencing application JioMeet. Heavyweight RIL shares will also be in focus on stock exchanges.
This would be RIL's 45th AGM post IPO. The AGM will begin from 2 pm onwards on August 29 where chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the company's shareholders, investors, and others. His speech will be live broadcasted on Facebook, JioMeet, Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP), Twitter, Youtube, and the two newly added platforms would be Instagram and Koo.
This would be RIL's 45th AGM post IPO. The AGM will begin from 2 pm onwards on August 29 where chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the company's shareholders, investors, and others. His speech will be live broadcasted on Facebook, JioMeet, Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP), Twitter, Youtube, and the two newly added platforms would be Instagram and Koo.
RIL has also activated its WhatsApp chatbot '+917977111111' for the 45th AGM. Also, investors can follow @FlameOfTruth on Twitter (Hashtags: #RILAGM and #WeCare) for further information.
Last week, on Friday, RIL shares closed at ₹2,618.75 apiece down by ₹11.75 or 0.45%. The company's market capitalisation is around ₹17,71,645.33 crore.
In Q1FY23, the company's consolidated net profit attributable to owners stood at ₹17,955 crore rising by 46.3% from ₹12,273 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations jumped by 54.5% to ₹223,113 crore from ₹144,372 crore in Q1 last year. Meanwhile, consolidated EBITDA stood at ₹37,997 crore in Q1FY23 higher than ₹23,368 crore in Q1FY22 and ₹31, 366 crore in Q4FY22. Its margin improved to 17.3% versus 16.7% in Q1FY22 and 15.1% in Q4FY22.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
RIL's revenue was robust on the back O2C business which delivered its best ever quarterly performance despite volatile conditions. Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio earnings were also strong in the quarter. Broadly, the company's earnings were healthy.
In the annual report for FY22, which was released earlier this month, Mukesh Ambani told shareholders, " Over the next 12 months our investments across the Green Energy value chain will gradually start going live, scaling up over the next couple of years. This new growth engine holds great promise to outshine all our existing growth engines in just 5-7 years."
"At the same time, Reliance continues to expand its existing businesses to newer frontiers of technology, innovation, scale, and execution. Jio has already created the most reliable connectivity infrastructure throughout India and is ready with an array of value-added digital services and products. Today Reliance Retail has the deepest grassroots level pan-India supply chain capability, the broadest supplier base, and a network of kirana partners to provide excellent service to end consumers. Reliance’s O2C business is a global leader in terms of level of integration – a business model innovation that is being emulated globally," Ambani added.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He also said, "India is set to become one of the world’s top three economies in the next couple of decades, and all of Reliance’s business verticals will play a leading role in achieving that. India and Reliance will aim to play a leading role in the world’s transition to Clean Energy."