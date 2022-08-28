RIL 45th AGM: Reliance Jio may reveal 5G launch plans on 29 Aug

RIL's telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm topped India's 5G spectrum auction with the acquisition of 24,740 MHz earlier this month. The government has directed telcos to roll out 5G services in major circles by October 12 this year.
The conglomerate Reliance Industries will be holding its 45th annual general meeting on Monday from 2 pm onwards. Amid many expectations, investors are keen to know the launch details of 5G services. RIL's telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm topped India's 5G spectrum auction with the acquisition of 24,740 MHz earlier this month. The government has directed telcos to roll out 5G services in major circles by October 12 this year. That said, some announcement in regards to the 5G rollout is highly anticipated.
Apart from the 5G rollout, investors also expect announcements on succession; an initial public offering (IPO) of its two subsidiaries Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail; and green energy push among others.
On the 5G rollout, according to a Bloomberg report, investors will be looking for proof of the pudding here. The technology is yet to return profits for Asian wireless operations despite investing billions of dollars, even for those in China which have been offering 5G service since 2019. Details like a nationwide rollout date, tariff plans for 5G services as well as where the demand lies for the service will be crucial for Reliance Jio to reveal.
Also, the report said, the Ambani children may demonstrate some of the key features of the 5G services at the meeting, just as they’ve showcased new telecoms products in the past.
It would be RIL's 45th AGM post IPO. The AGM will begin from 2 pm onwards on August 29 where chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the company's shareholders, investors, and others. His speech will be live broadcasted on Facebook, JioMeet, Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP), Twitter, Youtube, and the two newly added platforms would be Instagram and Koo.
In the 5G network auction, RJio acquired spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz, and 26GHz bands aggregating ₹88,078 crore for a period of 20 years. The acquisition of this spectrum will enable Jio to build the World’s most advanced 5G network and further strengthen India’s global leadership in wireless broadband connectivity.
Further, the company's 5G network will enable the next generation of digital solutions that will accelerate India’s AI-driven march towards becoming over a $5 trillion economy.
Through the acquisition, Jio’s total owned spectrum footprint has increased significantly to 26,772 MHz (uplink + downlink), which is the highest in India.