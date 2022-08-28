RIL 45th AGM: Reliance Jio may reveal 5G launch plans on 29 Aug

On the 5G rollout, according to a Bloomberg report, investors will be looking for proof of the pudding here. The technology is yet to return profits for Asian wireless operations despite investing billions of dollars, even for those in China which have been offering 5G service since 2019. Details like a nationwide rollout date, tariff plans for 5G services as well as where the demand lies for the service will be crucial for Reliance Jio to reveal.

