RIL AGM 2023: Check Date, time, where to watch Reliance Industries 46th Annual General Meeting
RIL AGM 2023: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani will deliver his address to the shareholders in the AGM wherein market participants will look for any new announcements and commentary on Jio Financial Services, new energy, among many other things.
Reliance Industries AGM 2023: The billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is set to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders on August 28, 2023. This is RIL’s 46th AGM and is being held after the Jio Financial Services was listed on stock exchanges earlier this month.