RIL AGM 2023: RIL aims to set up battery giga factory by 2026, says Mukesh Ambani3 min read 28 Aug 2023, 05:05 PM IST
RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani prioritizes setting up a giga factory for batteries by 2026, along with other green energy initiatives.
RIL AGM News: Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), stated in the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2023 that the establishment of a giga factory for batteries by 2026 is a concurrent priority for them.
