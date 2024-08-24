RIL AGM 2024 date: Reliance Ind 47th AGM to be held virtually on August 29. Check time and more details

RIL AGM 2024: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced that its 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held virtually on August 29, 2024

Shivangini
Published24 Aug 2024, 02:21 PM IST
RIL AGM 2024 date: Reliance Ind 47th AGM to be held virtually on August 29. Check time and more details

RIL 47th AGM date: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), one of India's largest conglomerates, has announced that its 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will occur on August 29, 2024, at 2 PM IST. The company disclosed this information in a recent statement to the stock exchanges.

The AGM will be conducted virtually in line with contemporary practices and regulatory guidelines.

RIL AGM: Date and Time

RIL confirmed in its market filing, "The Forty-seventh Annual General Meeting (Post-lPO) ("AGM") of the members of the Company wilI be held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)."

The oil-to-telecom giant has set August 19, 2024, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the FY 2023-24 dividend, should one be declared at the AGM. The company stated that any approved dividend would be distributed within a week of the meeting's conclusion.

Mukesh Ambani, RIL's Chairman, is expected to address shareholders during the event. His speech is typically a highlight of the AGM, often outlining the company's achievements, future strategies, and occasionally unveiling major initiatives.

The upcoming AGM is generating significant interest among investors and industry analysts, who will be watching closely for any announcements regarding RIL's future plans across its diverse business portfolio.

This year's meeting follows a noteworthy AGM in 2023, which took place shortly after the listing of Jio Financial Services on Indian stock exchanges.

Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2022, the company unveiled plans for substantial investments in the New Energy sector, amounting to 75,000 crore. This commitment was further reinforced during the subsequent AGM in 2023, where RIL's Chairman Mukesh Ambani provided an update on the progress of these initiatives.

First Published:24 Aug 2024, 02:21 PM IST
