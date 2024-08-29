RIL AGM 2024: Jio TV to have access to over 860 channels; catch up on missed shows upto 7 days

Reliance on Wednesday announced that Jio TV will now have access to over 860 channels. Subscribers can catch-up tv upto 7 days for missed shows.

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said his oil-to-telecom conglomerate is not in the business of making short-term profit and hoarding wealth and instead focused on wealth creation for the nation.

Speaking at the annual shareholder meeting of Reliance Industries Ltd, he said the company is working for the energy security of the country.

Reliance, he said, has now become a net producer of technology, transforming into a deep tech company.

The birth of AI has opened up opportunities to address complex problems facing humans, said Ambani, chairman and managing director of RIL.