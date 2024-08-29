Reliance Industries has announced that Jio TV now offers over 860 channels with a 7-day catch-up service. Mukesh Ambani emphasised the company's focus on national wealth creation and energy security, and highlighted India's economic growth.

Reliance Industries on Thursday announced that Jio TV will now offer access to over 860 channels across 10 languages and 20 genres. Subscribers can catch up on missed TV shows for up to 7 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the company had announced that Jio Fiber and Jio Air Fiber subscribers would also be able to consume content from 13 popular OTT apps such as JioCinema Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5 and FanCode.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The JioTV+ app, which was previously available only through the Jio set-top box bundled with Jio Fiber and Jio Air Fiber connections, is now accessible to all subscribers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Describing the birth of artificial intelligence (AI) as perhaps the most transformative event in the evolution of the human race, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said it had opened up opportunities to address a number of complex problems mankind is facing.

Reliance is not focused towards short-term profit Ambani also said his oil-to-telecom conglomerate is not in the business of making short-term profits and hoarding wealth but is instead focused on wealth creation for the nation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance, he said, has now become a net producer of technology, transforming into a deep tech company.

The birth of AI has opened up opportunities to address complex problems facing humans, Ambani observed.

Painting a rosy picture of the country's economy, he said India is one of the biggest growth engines in the world and no longer just a carriage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}