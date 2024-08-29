Reliance Industries AGM 2024: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) conducted its 47th annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday, August 29, where it announced several projects as part of its digital and artificial intelligence (AI)- led future growth plans and key corporate actions, such as a bonus issue of shares slated for the near term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the company will launch a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and boost its green energy manufacturing ecosystem. The momentum picked by markets drove shares of Reliance Industries to gain over two per cent during Thursday's session to hit an intra day high of ₹3,074.80 against a 52-week high of RS 3,217.90 apiece on the BSE.

Reliance Industries AGM 2024: Here are five key highlights 1.RIL board to consider issuing 1:1 bonus shares on September 5 The oil-to-telecom conglomerate announced that its Board will convene on Thursday, September 5, 2024 to consider and recommend to the shareholders the approval of a bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 1:1.

Bonus shares are additional shares that a company issues to its existing shareholders without any additional cost, based on the number of shares that a shareholder already owns. They are distributed in a specific ratio, such as 1:1, which means one bonus share for every one share held.