RIL AGM expected to be technology focused after Jio Platforms fundraise

Jio is the only telecom network in India that is not dependent on any of the Chinese telecom equipment providers, placing itself favourably in the current global discourse around the use of Chinese equipment for critical telecom services. Further, with multiple investments across startups, the company’s larger technology vision is yet to be clear beyond their telecom growth plans. For some time now, analysts have believed that Jio is working towards a Super App ecosystem on the lines of the Chinese giant WeChat to bundle all of their tech offerings together, which has been driving the valuation of Jio Platforms. Note that most of Jio's tech offerings have been through partnerships and startup acquisitions as in case of the Whatsapp-JioMart offering.