Jio Institute is all set to commence academic sessions at its campus in Navi Mumbai this year itself, Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said at the 44th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday.

"Reliance Foundation has launched five Missions to fight COVID – Mission Oxygen, Mission COVID Infra, Mission Anna Seva, Mission Employee Care, and Mission Vaccine Suraksha," Nita Ambani said.

While addressing the AGM, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the performance of the group exceeded the expectation despite the pandemic, but what matters more is the humanitarian service the group rendered.

"Our business and financial success since last AGM have exceeded expectations. But what has given me far greater happiness than our business performance is RIL’s humanitarian efforts during these exceedingly difficult times. Throughout the COVID crisis, our Reliance Family has risen to the occasion with a sense of purpose and national duty," Mukesh Ambani said.

"I am sure our efforts of the last year would have made our Founding Chairman, Dhirubhai Ambani, proud. The spirit of care and empathy is the common thread across everything we do at Reliance. We care for our employees, their families; our customers, shareholders, and partners; the country and community; the planet and the people," Mukesh Ambani said in his introductory speech.

