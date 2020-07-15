NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said its subsidiary Jio Platforms has developed a complete home-grown 5G solution and the company would be able to launch 5G services once the spectrum is available. He was speaking on the occasion of RIL’s 43rd annual general meeting (AGM).

“Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. This will enable us to launch a completely home-growth 5G solution," he said in his address to the company’s shareholders. He said Jio Platforms would connect half a billion users in three years.

Ambani’s announcement is significant as it gives the hope that India would be able to have its own 5G technology and not rely on Chinese equipment or those of European companies. China leads in 5G technology and there have been concerns over the security and safety of data the users ends up sharing with various online platforms, all the more grave worries given 5G is a cloud technology and the data could be stored on servers outside India.

5G is the next generation mobile services technology that the world is shifting to, enabling internet of Things and Machine to Machine communication. The government is likely to auction 5G spectrum next year.

