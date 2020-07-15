RIL AGM: Jio Platforms public listing via IPO on the cards, says Mukesh Ambani

Jio Platforms has an equity valuation of ₹4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 trillion. Ambani today announced that Google will take a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms for ₹33,737 crore. The search engine giant will be the second largest overseas investor in Jio after Facebook’s 9.99%. This is the first the two Silicon valley giants will be holding stake in the same company, the data of 388 million users of Reliance Jio Infocomm, the fully-owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms, the prize behind the pursuits.