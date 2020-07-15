RIL AGM may blow the bugle for financial services launch

"Exceeding the expectations of our shareholders and all other stakeholders, again and yet again, is in the very DNA of Reliance," Ambani had said in a statement on 19 June, adding that Reliance in its Golden Decade will set even more ambitious growth goals, and achieve them, in fulfillment of the vision of our Founder, Dhirubhai Ambani, to consistently increase our contribution to India’s prosperity and inclusive development.