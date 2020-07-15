At its 43rd AGM, oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) unveiled the Jio Glass, mixed reality glasses which can work with any smartphone and can be used for work, education as well as entertainment.

The Glass can be used to make virtual 3D calls where the participants have the option to join as a 3D avatar or through a conventional 2D video call. During the call, participants can use the platform's virtual environment to make presentations and collaborate on a project. Jio didn't explain the nitty-gritties of what all will be required to do that.

The Jio Glass can also be used by educational institutions to conduct virtual classes where teachers can use holographic images to make the learning experience more immersive for students. This will be a huge upgrade from videos or slides or any videoconferencing platforms that schools have been using for classes after the covid-19 outbreak.

It can also be used to conduct virtual tours of museums and historical monuments that might be of relevance to a subject.

Jio Glass supports more than 25 applications as of now. The company didn't give details on these apps.

It will have an in-built audio system so users won't have to plug in a headphone to use them. It also supports all audio formats so compatibility shouldn't be an issue.

The company didn't announce the price and date of availability for Jio Glass.

Reliance Jio's foray into mixed reality started in 2019 when they acquired majority stake in deep-tech startup Tesseract which has multiple hardware and software products in the MR, AR, and VR. At their 42nd AGM in 2019, the company had showcased a Holoboard AR headset made by Tesseract which will work with Jio's new fiber service.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated