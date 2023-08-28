RIL 46th AGM: Ambani scions to join Reliance board; All you need to know about Akash, Isha and Anant Ambani2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 03:12 PM IST
RIL 46th AGM: Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani appointed as directors to the board of Reliance Industries Ltd.
On the 46th RIL AGM, Reliance Industries Ltd appointed Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani as directors to the board of the oil-to-telecoms conglomerate. In an exchange filing, RIL informed shareholders on Monday, "The Board of Directors of RIL, at its meeting held today, on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and recommended to the shareholders for approval of appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the Company". Their appointment will take effect from the date they assume office after approval by the shareholders, the company added.