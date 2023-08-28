On the 46th RIL AGM, Reliance Industries Ltd appointed Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani as directors to the board of the oil-to-telecoms conglomerate. In an exchange filing, RIL informed shareholders on Monday, "The Board of Directors of RIL, at its meeting held today, on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and recommended to the shareholders for approval of appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the Company". Their appointment will take effect from the date they assume office after approval by the shareholders, the company added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ABOUT ISHA AMBANI

Isha Ambani, Director of Reliance Retail

Isha Ambani, daughter of Indian billionaire and RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani is a Member of the Board at Reliance Retail Venture Ltd, Reliance Jio and Reliance Foundation (RF) and Reliance Foundation Institution of Education and Research, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Isha Ambani graduated from Yale University with a double major in Psychology and South Asian Studies and is also an MBA from Stanford University. She has been named in TIME magazine's TIME 100 Next list of rising stars from across industries around the world and has been recognized with the prestigious GenNext Entrepreneur Award at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023.

She serves on the Advisory Board of the Yale Schwarzman Center, and on the Board of Trustees of the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art, Jio MAMI, and the Dia Art Foundation.

ABOUT AKASH AMBANI:

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio

Akash Ambani is the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL). He was earlier serving as a non-executive Director on the RJIL board since October 2014. He also serves on the Board of Jio Platforms Limited. Under his leadership, Jio crossed the 100 million subscriber mark in less than six months of its launch in 2016, and today serves over 450 million customers, according to RIL's official statement.

Akash Ambani e is an avid sportsperson and has played a key role in the management of Mumbai Indians, contributing immensely to their winning the IPL 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 as well as CLT20 2011 and CLT20 2013 Championships.

Akash Ambani received a Bachelor's in Economics from Brown University, US. He is also a member of the President's Leadership Council of Brown University.

he has been named in TIME Magazine's TIME 100 Next list of rising stars from across industries around the world, and Fortune's young leaders who stood out for their impact on business.

ABOUT ANANT AMBANI:

Anant Ambani has served as a Director on the Boards of Jio Platforms Limited since March 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited since May 2022 and Reliance New Energy Ltd and Reliance New Solar Energy Ltd since June 2021. He also serves on the Board of Reliance Foundation since September 2022.

Anant Amabai also holds a Bachelor's degree from Brown University.