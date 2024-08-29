RIL AGM today: Timing, when and where to watch Reliance livestream, agenda and more details

RIL AGM today: Reliance Industries is set to have its annual general body meeting later today. You can watch the announcements by Chairperson Mukesh Ambani online. Here's how…

Livemint
Updated29 Aug 2024, 10:16 AM IST
RIL AGM today: Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to address shareholders during the event on August 29.
RIL AGM today: Reliance Industries’ Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to address shareholders during the event on August 29.(File Photo)

RIL AGM today: Multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to hold its 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at today (August 29), the company informed the exchanges last week.

The AGM will be conducted virtually in line with contemporary practices and regulatory guidelines, the filing added.

So, here's all you need to know ahead of the RIL AGM, time, how to watch online and what announcements are expected.

Also Read | Reliance AGM 2024 today: Jio to Retail IPO — top 5 market expectations

What Time is the RIL AGM?

Reliance informed the exchanges that its 47th AGM will be conducted at 2 pm on August 29.

"The 47th post-IPO AGM of the members of the company will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 2:00 pm (IST) through video conferencing, in accordance with regulations," the release said.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to address shareholders during the event.

Also Read | Nvidia earnings forecast: Investors not impressed, shares fall 6%

What is on the Agenda?

The MNC will determine shareholder eligibility for the FY24 dividend, should it be declared at the AGM. RIL said that any approved dividend would be distributed within a week of the meeting's conclusion.

Ambani's speech is also typically a highlight of the AGM, often outlining the company's achievements, future strategies, and occasionally unveiling major initiatives.

The upcoming AGM is generating significant interest among investors and industry analysts, who will be watching closely for any announcements regarding RIL's future plans across its diverse business portfolio.

Also Read | Paytm gets government nod for investment in payments arm

Where to Watch RIL AGM Livestream?

The event will be live-streamed on various platforms. Shareholders and investors can join this link 30 minutes before schedule: https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting

On YouTube, Reliance Updates Channel will live-stream here:

https://www.youtube.com/user/flameoftruth2014

Jio users can watch here: https://www.youtube.com/jio

Facebook users can watch here: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited

Twitter users can track @RIL_Updates for its live-stream

Also Read | Income Tax collections more than corporate tax? Rahul Gandhi, Mohandas Pai say…

What Are the Market expectations?

The Indian stock market is expected to follow the RIL AGM for new developments. Watchers are expecting concrete announcements on Reliance Jio IPO and Reliance Retail IPO, among other things.

Here are the top 5 market expectations:

  • Reliance Jio IPO and Reliance Retail IPO 
  • Stake sale in oil-to-chemical business 
  • Focus on non-energy projects 
  • 5G rollout 
  • Leadership transition

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsRIL AGM today: Timing, when and where to watch Reliance livestream, agenda and more details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,752.75
    10:20 AM | 29 AUG 2024
    -106.45 (-2.19%)

    Tata Steel

    153.05
    10:20 AM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.65 (-0.42%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.15
    10:20 AM | 29 AUG 2024
    -1.8 (-0.6%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,636.00
    10:20 AM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial

    111.10
    10:10 AM | 29 AUG 2024
    9.3 (9.14%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    6,248.70
    10:09 AM | 29 AUG 2024
    441.25 (7.6%)

    TV18 Broadcast

    51.37
    10:10 AM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.43 (7.15%)

    KEC International

    927.00
    10:10 AM | 29 AUG 2024
    59.7 (6.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.00285.00
      Chennai
      73,125.00-503.00
      Delhi
      73,340.0071.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.00-144.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue