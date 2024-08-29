RIL AGM today: Reliance Industries is set to have its annual general body meeting later today. You can watch the announcements by Chairperson Mukesh Ambani online. Here's how…

RIL AGM today: Multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to hold its 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at today (August 29), the company informed the exchanges last week.

The AGM will be conducted virtually in line with contemporary practices and regulatory guidelines, the filing added.

So, here's all you need to know ahead of the RIL AGM, time, how to watch online and what announcements are expected.

What Time is the RIL AGM? Reliance informed the exchanges that its 47th AGM will be conducted at 2 pm on August 29.

"The 47th post-IPO AGM of the members of the company will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 2:00 pm (IST) through video conferencing, in accordance with regulations," the release said.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to address shareholders during the event.

What is on the Agenda? The MNC will determine shareholder eligibility for the FY24 dividend, should it be declared at the AGM. RIL said that any approved dividend would be distributed within a week of the meeting's conclusion.

Ambani's speech is also typically a highlight of the AGM, often outlining the company's achievements, future strategies, and occasionally unveiling major initiatives.

The upcoming AGM is generating significant interest among investors and industry analysts, who will be watching closely for any announcements regarding RIL's future plans across its diverse business portfolio.

Where to Watch RIL AGM Livestream? The event will be live-streamed on various platforms. Shareholders and investors can join this link 30 minutes before schedule: https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting

On YouTube, Reliance Updates Channel will live-stream here:

Jio users can watch here: https://www.youtube.com/jio

Facebook users can watch here: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited

Twitter users can track @RIL_Updates for its live-stream

What Are the Market expectations? The Indian stock market is expected to follow the RIL AGM for new developments. Watchers are expecting concrete announcements on Reliance Jio IPO and Reliance Retail IPO, among other things.