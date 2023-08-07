In its annual report for FY 23, the Reliance Industries talked about its future goals for sustainability and its focus on Giga factories and production of green hydrogen.
One of India's largest m-cap companies, RIL is also expecting to move forward with the plan of the public listing of Jio Financial Services. Other than its expansion plans, the company also seeks the appointment of Mukesh ambani as chief executive for another 5 years at nil salary according to a company shareholder resolution.
Here are key highlights from Reliance Industries Limited's annual report for FY23
-The company will hold its much-awaited 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 28, 2023. A major announcement related to the public listing of Jio Financial services is also expected.
-For the Reliance Industries, the year FY23 was dedicated to sustainable sources. In the mentioned financial year, RIL achieved its first-ever-green hydrogen production with firing of torrefied biomass in gassifiers.
-The company also aims to improve the Heterojunction Technology (HJT) module efficiency by 2026. The other highlight of the report is the company's aim to extend the life of PV modules from 25 to 50 years.
-Reliance Retail crossed the 1 billion transaction mark in FY23. In the previous financial year, the retail business of the company included 3,300 new stores in its network. The total number of the store tally reached to 18,040 stores Pan-India. The retail business of the firm witnessed a 50% increase in its store area as well as footfall.
-FY23 also witnessed the expansion of Reliance Jio's 5g coverage in India. It expanded to 2,300+ cities and towns. The rollout of FTTH services also gained momentum during the year.
-In terms of green transformation, the company made a breakthrough achievement in the field of hydrogen generation. For the first time, RIL torrefied biomass fired in gasifiers for first-ever green Hydrogen generation.
-With Jio Cinema and Viacom 18, Reliance has made immense gain in the entertainment section as well. In one year, Viacom 18 made significant gains in its media rights portfolio with highly popular sports properties like digital streaming rights for IPL (2023 to 2027 seasons), Women Premier League (2023-2027), international cricket matches in South Africa (2024-2031), and SA20 (South Africa’s T20 league, 2023-2032). Viacaom 18 also holds media rights for sporting events like Olympics (2024) and FIFA World Cup (2022), NBA, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Moto GP, etc.
-In FY23, RIL acquired a majority stake in SenseHawk, an early-stage developer of software based management tools for the solar energy generation industry. It also bought 20% stake in Caelux Corporation for the development of perovskite-based solar technology.
-In its annual report, the company said that Reliance Jio's digital ecosystem carried more than 10 Exabytes of monthly data traffic in FY23.
-Under JioGenNext program, RIL contributed in the development of startups like CloudeHedge, Skyware, Salcit Technologies, Edge Neural AI, CloudWalker, Vitra AI, and Meraqui.
