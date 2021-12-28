RIL arm to invest 300 cr in robotics co

Through its retail unit, Reliance has made several acquisitions this year. Last month, it bought out retail lingerie businesses under the ‘Amante’ brand from MAS Brands, a unit of Sri Lanka-based MAS Holdings, for an undisclosed amount. Reliance Retail took a 52% stake in India’s oldest fashion house, Ritu Kumar, in October. It also picked up a significant stake in Manish Malhotra’s desi couture label in the same month. In July, it bought local search engine platform Just Dial Ltd for ₹5,713 crore via preferential allotment of shares and open offer.