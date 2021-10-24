Mumbai: Reliance Retail Ltd will leverage the retail network of its online concern, JioMart Digital to make available JioPhone Next , the 4G smartphone made in collaboration by Google and Reliance Jio.

The phone, which was to be launched on 10 September, is delayed due to the industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages. The phone will be launched ahead of Diwali, which is on 4 November.

"JioMart Digital is an assistant sale platform which we are extending through the new commerce model to a lot of small digital retailers across India, lakhs of them who we want to bring on our distribution network and through them, we will also make sure that JioPhone Next has a widest possible availability and reach especially where the physical proximity and physical support makes a difference," said Dinesh Thapar, group chief financial officer, Reliance Retail.

Reliance Retail is reaching out to lakhs of neighborhood stores that sell mobile phones and local electronics, offering them an option to convert their stores to JioMart Digital.

These stores will also do catalogue sales for consumers who do not have access to JioMart's digital services or to Reliance Digital services.

Reliance Retail will also provide after-sales services, EMI and finance options for JioPhone Next.

During the second quarter of this fiscal, Reliance Retail witnessed double-digit growth across all key categories of consumer electronics including phones, TVs, home appliances, among others.

Reliancedigital.in extended reach to over 2,000 cities with 90% deliveries taking place from its stores in less than six hours, the company said in its second-quarter earnings presentation to analysts.

JioPhone Next is a first-of-its-kind device featuring an optimized operating system based on Android and Play Store. The device and the operating system will offer premium capabilities that have until now been associated with more powerful smartphones, including voice-first features that enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates.

It is built with features like the Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters and much more, RIL said.

