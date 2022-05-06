OPEN APP
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday announced a dividend of 8 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2022. The company has also announced its financial performance for the fourth quarter and yearly period of FY22.

In its meeting held today, RIL's board "recommended a Dividend of 8 per equity share of 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022."

The dividend payout is subject to the approval of members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

RIL said, "We shall inform you in due course the date on which the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting for the year ended March 31, 2022, and the date from which dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid or warrants thereof dispatched to the shareholders."

Thereby, RIL will announce the record date to identify eligible shareholders for dividend and payout date in due course.

In Q4FY22, RIL's profit to owners stood at 16,203 crore on a consolidated basis, increasing by 22.4% compared to 13,227 crore a year ago same period. Consolidated revenue jumped by 36.79% to 211,887 crore in Q4FY22 against 154,896 crore in same quarter last year.

On BSE, RIL shares closed at 2621.15 apiece down by 19.60 or 0.74%.

