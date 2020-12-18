RIL, BP announce first gas from Asia’s deepest gas field

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and London-headquartered BP Plc on Friday announced the start of production from the R-Cluster, an ultra-deep-water gas field in block KG D6 off the east coast of India.

Production from the R-Series field was expected to start in June but was delayed because of the pandemic-led disruptions.

Reliance and its partner BP had in June 2017 announced an investment of ₹40,000 crore in the three sets of discoveries to reverse the flagging production in KG-D6 block. These include-- R-Cluster, Satellite Cluster and MJ field. R-Cluster is the first to come on stream. The company said these clusters together are expected to meet 15% of India’s gas demand by 2023.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, RIL said, “This is a significant milestone in India's energy landscape, for a cleaner and greener gas-based economy. Through our deep-water infrastructure in the Krishna Godavari basin we expect to produce gas and meet the growing clean energy requirements of the nation."

These projects will utilise the existing hub infrastructure in KG D6 block of which RIL is the operator with a 66.67% participating interest. BP holds the rest.

R-Cluster is located about 60 km from the existing KG D6 Control and Riser Platform (CRP) off the Kakinada coast and comprises a sub-sea production system tied back to CRP via a sub-sea pipeline. Located at a water depth of greater than 2000 meters, it is the deepest offshore gas field in Asia.

The field is expected to reach plateau gas production of about 12.9 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) in 2021.

BP chief executive Bernard Looney said, "...Growing India’s own production of cleaner-burning gas to meet a significant portion of its energy demand, these three new KG D6 projects will support the country’s drive to shape and improve its future energy mix."

The next project, the Satellites Cluster, is expected to come onstream in 2021 followed by the MJ project in 2022. Peak gas production from the three fields is expected to be around 30 mmscmd (1 billion cubic feet per day) by 2023 which is expected to be about 25% of India’s domestic production and will help reduce the country’s dependence on imported gas, the company said.

RIL's flagship D1/D3 gas field in the KG-D6 block, ceased gas production this February after over a decade of being put to service in April 2009.

Production from the field had started declining from April 2010 after hitting a peak of 61.43 (mmscmd) in March 2010. RIL had an estimated 10 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas, but due to the reservoir’s complexity and sand and water ingress, production declined. Last quarter, the field produced an average of just 1.5 mmscmd.

It had in September 2018, shuttered its only oilfield (MA field) in the D6 block due to lack of production.

